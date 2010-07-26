Japan Focuses on the Tech for Its 2022 World Cup Bid

Some people (Sepp Blatter, raise your hand) are not particularly enamored of the idea of soccer embracing technology, but one country is focusing on this for its bid for the 2022 World Cup. Japan, which hosted the tournament alongside South Korea in 2002, can think of nothing else, and is promising some viewer-friendly special effects that are straight outta the USS Enterprise. But will it go down well with the blazers at FIFA?

With five joint bids for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, Japan is setting its sights on 2022 alone, reckoning that, since it proved its logistic worth at the 2002 Finals, it can focus on the sexy stuff. And sexy it is, with 3D broadcasts, and holographic matches, in which fans will gather inside non-host stadiums situated in the 208 FIFA countries around the world in order to watch a ghostly version of the match.

“We think that now it’s time to give something back to the world, and

our starting point is to deliver the joy of football not only to the

hosting country but all over the world,” says Suminori Gokoh, Chief

Director of the Japan 2022 Bid Committee. For the TV spectator, there will be Freeviewpoint Vision, using cameras

that offer a pitch-side view of the match from the players’ or match

officials’ vantage points–the sort of stuff that’s more often seen in

game technology. In order to realise ambitions, the Japan 2022 is

looking at the country’s tech firms, as well as its academic

institutions, to make it happen.

Unsurprisingly, there’s a lot of AR tech in the bid, as well as the FIFA Hyper application, which looks like Star Trek’s universal translator. The FIFA delegation was given a some of the prototypes, prompting Chilean delegate Harold Mayne-Nicholls to call the bid “a balanced project mixing football traditions, modern stadiums, new tech, eco projects and integration with the world.”