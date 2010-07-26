Genocide Survivor Embraces Her Ordeal to Educate Others

In 1994, the year Jacqueline Murekatete turned 9, her parents, her six

siblings, nearly all her aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family were

murdered. All of them Tutsi, they died in the massive genocide led by the Hutu government that took

some 1 million lives in a matter of weeks. “One day everything seemed normal

and then we were being called cockroaches and snakes,” she recalls, still

with some disbelief. “The plan for extermination was set.”

Murekatete was one of the lucky ones. She lived. She was granted political

asylum and came to the United States to stay with her uncle. You might have

expected Murekatete to keep her horrific ordeal a secret, but when she was

16, Murekatete began to tell her story. “A lot of students had a sense of

outrage and a determination to contribute towards the future of this country

and the world,” she says. “I suffered through things that no human being

should have to experience and people need to know what happened.”

In 2007, she started Jacqueline’s Human Rights Corner through Miracle

Corners of the World, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to molding

young people to become leaders of change. She wanted to establish a community center in Rwanda where survivors would receive help and citizens could learn about the genocide. As a recent New

York University political science graduate, Murekatete had high hopes

for the center. She helped raise nearly half of the $200,000 needed for the center by 2008 but ran into some roadblocks. “Part of the challenge was to find people that had a shared mission and starting my

own nonprofit would have been so difficult with my schedule,” she says.

“There was also the challenge of getting funding during a recession, but I’m

grateful that people have been so receptive.”

Now a rising second-year student at the Benjamin Cardozo School of Law at

Yeshiva University, Murekatete wants to ensure that the center provides

beneficial educational programs that teach employable skills for citizens to find jobs. She also wants to make sure the center can be a resource for survivors rebuilding their lives since many lack permanent

shelter and are still psychologically traumatized. Medical services remain scarce, especially for mental health.

Murekatete is resolute when describing how the center will help the

generation that wasn¹t alive in 1994. “I want to educate young people about

genocide, hate, racism, and anti-Semitism through workshops and how they can

prevent it from happening again,” she says. “A lot of people think that what

occurred in Rwanda was a war, and it wasn’t. It was genocide. Over 1

million people were killed. Civilians were taken from their homes and

murdered because of something that they couldn’t change.”