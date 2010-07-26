iFive: Hayward’s Exit Strategy, Social Network Overload, Private Pirates Served, Large Wind Turbines, Small Cows

1. For the past 24 hours Tony Hayward has, apparently, been negotiating his exit with the company, although BP’s official line is that “no final decision has been made.” First into the pension-pot speculation fray is, surprise surprise, the Daily Mail, which estimates Hayward’s payoff at £1 million, plus a £10.8 million pension, which he can start drawing when he’s 60. Hayward is 53. The beleaguered Englishman’s replacement is expected to be Bob Dudley, the American brought in to oversee the containment effort of the Deepwater spill, and described by Hayward as “the management team’s foreign secretary.” The relief operation is back on after Bonnie blew herself out, with the ships and teams racing back to the site between hurricanes. Commander Thad Allen calls it “a cat-and-mouse game.”

2.While Charles Arthur of The Guardian reckons we’ve seen just about all of the social media networks we’re going to see–LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter are enough to serve everyone’s needs, Jason Crowley has been letting a little light in on the location-based mini monster-in-waiting that is Foursquare. Yes, he aspires to be up there with Twitter and FB, yes, he acknowledges check-in fatigue, but it’s all about the data.

3. Anyone downloading the odd movie here, and album there should watch out, as private trackers are now being served with lawsuits. Adult movie firm Lucas Entertainment (not to be confused with Lucasfilm) has filed a suit against 65 defendants whom it tracked on Gay-Torrents.net, a private BitTorrent tracker.

4. There’s a race on to build the largest wind turbine in the world, apparently. Now then, we at Fast Company may not believe that size is everything, but this 10MW monsters, under development by a consortium headed by Arup, Rolls Royce, Shell, and, *whisper* BP, is, while not pretty, pretty awesome. Stats: 600 feet (above the waves) high, providing power for 5,000 to 10,000 homes, and worth the energy equivalent of 2 million barrels of oil during their quarter-century lifetime.

5. And, from the largest to the smallest. Miniature cows, or teacup cattle as the tiniest are known, could be the answer to meat-loving environmentalists. Producing ten times less methane than a full-size ruminant, they are thought to be more flavorsome–the meat that is, not the emissions.