Weird Internet Thing of the Day: Play “Snake” While Watching YouTube

It’s not clear how long this trick has been around, but I suspect it was implemented fairly recently, since the way it’s triggered has surely been hit accidentally before. On some YouTube videos, it’s possible to trigger a game of “Snake” that plays on top of the video itself. Check out the video above, shared by Kotaku, to see how it looks.

Snake is a basic game in which a “snake” (really just a string of dots) is led around in search of more dots. Dots are sporadically added to the tail of the snake, and the game is lost if you accidentally guide the snake into its own tail. I’ve got fond memories of playing it on my old Nokia candybar phone, and passing time during math class by playing it on my graphing calculator (sorry, education!).

You trigger the game with a simple press of the left arrow key while a video is playing and activated (click on the video to activate it), but there seems to be a few limitations. The video used must be on YouTube’s actual site, rather than embedded somewhere else, and it seems like the video must be in the gaming section of the site. It seems like the video can be either paused or playing. It might take a few tries, but it really does work. So to YouTube and Google, I present the first Weird Internet Thing of the Day award. Congratulations!

