WikiLeaks Publishes 92,000 Military Documents, Points to Pakistan as Ally of Afghan Insurgents

WikiLeaks today released some 92,000 mostly-classified military documents relating to the nine-year-old Afghan War. The documents were given to three major publications, the New York Times, The Guardian UK, and Germany’s Der Spiegel (and no web-only publications) several weeks ago, with an agreement that the information would not be published until today. The Times included a note to readers explaining the choice to publish classified information, the type of research undertaken to assure veracity of the material, and, briefly, exactly how pissed the White House is that this is all coming out.

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, explains some of his motivation in an interview with The Guardian, saying that these war logs “show the true nature of this war.”

The material is largely “Secret” level, which is a fairly low level on the classified-documents scale, and mostly consist of logs from the troops on the ground, covering the time between 2004 and late 2009. The logs are exclusively from American military, not Pakistani or Afghanistan, and cover a wide range of topics, from specific military engagements to political unrest to suspicions held by the soldiers. Notably, the documents portray the war as much bleaker than official reports.

Logs like these are called “raw intelligence,” meaning individual reports from lower-level soldiers. These reports are then used by analysts to advise those who create policy. That means it’s difficult to find any “smoking gun” in the reports, but they do give a more specific look at the war on the ground level, rather than the polished big picture released by the Pentagon and the White House.

The major story to come out of these logs is a more detailed view at the relationship between Pakistan, especially its spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligences (ISI), and the Taliban insurgency in Afghanistan. That relationship has been a fairly open secret over the course of the war, not just to the higher-ups in the military but to anyone following the story closely. But the level of detail in these logs brings that relationship more fully into the light, and considering the Obama Administration’s backing of Pakistan (both with words and with aid money), the fact that some of these government agencies are playing a double game is very disturbing indeed.

Many of these allegations include names, and one in particular pops up over and over: Lt. General Hamid Gul, director of the ISI for two years in the late 1980s. According to the The New York Times, Gul developed close ties with Afghan militias, supported by the CIA, in Afghanistan’s fight against the Soviet Union. Those same militias eventually became part of the Taliban, and Gul retained his ties to them. Gul says he is retired, but the reports explicitly say that, for example, he was a key member of a meeting of Afghan insurgent commanders and representatives of Al Qaeda seeking to avenge the death of Osama al-Kini, a leader of Al Qaeda, at the hands of the CIA.