Ford’s Secret Weapon? Innovation

The last five years have been a nightmare for the U.S. car industry. General Motors, once the largest company in the world, declared bankruptcy. Chrysler also hit Chapter 11, and then was sold to Fiat in an effort to save the company. Major brands such as Pontiac and Saturn have been shunned altogether, and will soon fade into a distant memory.

So how is it that Ford recently reported a $2.1 billion quarterly profit, raised their 2010 outlook, and declared a bright future ahead?

These three companies’ headquarters are within 20 miles of each other in Metro Detroit. They have access to the same talent base, the same suppliers, the same agencies, the same tax incentives. They all faced legacy issues from the past, intense global competition, and identical union challenges. Why is it, then, that one company thrived in the midst of the other two’s economic catastrophe?

One word: Innovation.

While the other two firms were mired in bureaucracy and focused on “running an automotive business”, Ford got back to the idea of making great cars. They reconnected with their customers and used innovation to make cars that people actually wanted to buy. The Ford Fiesta and Focus became cool again for young drivers. New models like the Ford Flex were bold enough to get noticed on the street. And even the Taurus, a car that was once boring and tired, is now billed as “America’s most innovative full-size sedan.”

In addition to design, technology breakthroughs such as the Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Sync from Microsoft, and EcoBoost are forging new ground and inspiring demanding car buyers to add Ford to their consideration set.