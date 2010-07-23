How to Save Nokia: Rip Out Its Bureaucratic Guts

Nokia’s business may not be circling the drain hole, but it is in the toilet despite positive spin around its recent finances. How can the company be saved? A former exec knows: by flushing its middle management.

Juhani Risku wrote a book–Uusi Nokia (New Nokia)–that has been a sensation in Finland, but is only now hitting the English-speaking world, and The

Register gave it a close read. Risku is a former architect and industrial designer, and he was employed at a senior level inside Nokia between 2001 and just recently. In fact, Risku was involved in product design, he was head of the Symbian “user experience” design team (which means you can partly blame him for Symbian’s insipid, bland UI), he worked at Forum Nokia (which supplies tools for third-party developers) and he was head of Nokia Showroom. So his book about the issues Finland’s premier company is facing is sourced in real, juicy inside data–some of it presumably stuff Nokia wouldn’t want you to know.

Risku thinks he understands Nokia’s core problems, and how to solve them. The issues are almost depressingly normal, they are the same slow-breaking cumulative disasters that befall many successful companies. Nokia is bogged down, suffocated, and squashed by its many layers of management.

The complex mechanisms of management often stifle innovation, and ensure that even cutting-edge solutions to technical or marketplace problems are months old by the time they swing into any sort of action. Many management posts are filled with folks who’ve been promoted through their incompetence (the classic Peter Principle). While Nokia’s R&D is roaring along on rocket-powered roller skates, Risku believes many of the potentially world-beating ideas are ditched by managers who merely don’t like them. Or else they are delayed and then tinkered with by unthinking staff to the point that they become flat and boring by the time they become real products.

How did Nokia get like this? This is perhaps Nokia’s biggest mistake: It’s embattled CEO Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo may just be too entrenched, too close to his business to admit anything’s structurally wrong. He even jumped on press rumblings that Nokia may be looking for a new CEO after the most recent financial release, quashing any notion that he’s leaving. Maybe it’s time he did?