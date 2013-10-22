4 Ways Slow Design Will Make The Super-Fast World We Live In Better

All the buzz over “#unplug,” Baratunde Thurston’s excellent piece on “ taking a digital vacation ,” wasn’t surprising. The article tapped into an idea that’s catching on with Americans: Life in 2013 moves really fast, and sometimes that’s exhausting. All those products and services that have promised to make our lives easier and more efficient have also overstimulated us to the point of collapse.

The backlash against such overload has a variety of names–“unplugging,” “down-shifting,” “digital detox”–but the trend is clear. Silent meditation retreats, once relegated to the quasi-religious fringe, are moving toward the mainstream. Popular apps such as Freedom and Anti-Social empower users to shut down social-network access for set amounts of time. The islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines have even launched a tourism campaign around surrendering connected devices at hotel check-in.

For most people, these efforts to unplug are by necessity temporary. After 25 days, even a refreshed and invigorated Baratunde Thurston returned to the “matrix.” And I don’t blame him. Our fast-moving, information-rich, ultra-connected world is an amazing and exciting place in which to live.

Designers, pay attention to this yearning for greater simplicity. The most successful consumer products and services of the future will be those that not only help people perform tasks quicker and more easily but which also keep them from risking technological burnout. The goal is to help people live more balanced and sustainable lives.





In part, that means slowing things down. For years, proponents of “slow design” have been advocating just that–building healthy, meaningful relationships with our stuff, our planet, and other people through local and artisanal products, DIY resourcefulness, and sustainable lifecycles and materials. While that conversation has been thought-provoking, “slow design” also includes a heavy dose of neo-Luddism and anti-consumerist sentiment that has slowed its march toward the mainstream.

The question remains: How might our collective longing to unplug realistically inspire new products (and product ecosystems) that fit within our competitive business landscape?

At Altitude, we found four ways to product-ize the best elements of “slow” while still living in a world where our technology moves faster than our brains: