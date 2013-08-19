How Do You Solve A (Design) Problem Like “Lolita”?

Over the course of Vladimir Nabokov’s most famous novel, 12-year-old Dolores Haze is orphaned, kidnapped, tormented, and raped by her stepfather. The pathetic, solipsistic maniac who does these things to her calls her Lolita. This is not her name, or even her nickname: The other adults in her life call her Dolly or Lola. “But in my arms,” writes the novel’s repulsive yet strangely charismatic narrator, Humbert Humbert, “she was always Lolita.” It is a name used to dehumanize a victim.

Just as Humbert is haunted by the ghost of a girl he met as a child at the seashore, the distinction between Dolores Haze and Lolita is one that should haunt any reader of the book. Lolita is a phantom in Humbert’s fever dream; the girl, Dolores Haze, whom she resembles, is the frail, vulnerable child Humbert’s obsession burns away. This same distinction has also haunted cover artists. Which do you choose to represent? The imaginary nymphet, the victim, the nymphomaniac, or something in between?

Lolita: The Story of a Cover Girl is a new book that explores this dilemma. The volume contains numerous essays by book designers, artists, and Nabokov scholars discussing the representations and misrepresentations that have graced the cover of Lolita ever since its original publication. The book’s centerpiece is the Lolita Book Cover Project, a spinoff from a popular contest that Los Angeles architect and Nabokov enthusiast John Bertram originally ran on his blog. Bertram commissioned dozens of top designers to come up with new covers for the book.





“As a novel, Lolita is very hard to classify,” Bertram tells Co.Design. “Is it a tragedy, a comedy, or a social satire? Is it about a painful love affair, or the transgression of social mores? There are also the larger ethical considerations of what is really happening in the book. Take that all together and there’s many more restrictions than opportunities to design a compelling cover.”

Because of the intertwining, sometimes contradictory interpretations of the text, and the degree to which Lolita is dehumanized and victimized by Humbert Humbert, there have been many awful covers for Lolita over the years. Whether through sloppiness, a shallow reading of the text, or sheer callousness, many Lolita covers have been complicit with Humbert Humbert in portraying Lolita as a saucy, sexually voracious nymphet, a portrayal only exacerbated by Stanley Kubrick’s 1962 adaptation of the novel.

Bertram found these covers frustrating, and these frustrations bore the project. “Many covers make the mistake of being an almost glamour shot of an older adolescent who is sexually mature,” says Bertram. “It’s a gross misreading of the book that should never be there at all. You need to portray what Lolita has gone through, but there’s not a lot of leeway between the two extremes. It begins to suggest that the girl of Lolita should not be the subject of the cover at all.”

