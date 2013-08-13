advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

This Is A 12-Course Gourmet Meal In A Can

Prix fixe meals are all the rage. But what would they look like if Chef Boyardee got in on the trend?

By Mark Wilson1 minute Read

Halibut poached in truffle butter. Roast pork belly and celeriac root puree. Maybe even some of Momofuku’s Crack Pie for dessert. It’s not New York’s latest must-try tasting menu. It’s a meal in a can.

advertisement
advertisement

Called “All in One,” this murky Jello mold of gastronomy is part of a dissertation on consumerism by Christopher Godfrey. He wanted to show how a sales gimmick can go so far that it ruins a product’s core experience. So he started with an incredible 12-course menu:

  • Selection of local cheeses with sourdough bread
  • Pickled Kobe beef with charred strawberry
  • Ricotta ravioli with a soft egg yolk
  • Shiitake mushroom topped with filled peppers
  • Halibut poached in truffle butter in a coconut crepe
  • Risotto foraged ramps, prosciutto and fresh parmesan
  • French onion soup with fresh thyme and gruyere cheese
  • Roast pork belly and celeriac root puree
  • Palate cleanser, pear ginger juice
  • Ribeye steak with grilled mustard greens
  • Crack pie with milk ice cream on a vanilla tuile
  • French canele with a malt barley and hazelnut latte

Then he pureed each course in a blender, mixing in a bit of gelatin. From here, Godfrey built the canned creation by channeling the worst culinary tendency of 1950s housewives, carefully spooning layer after layer of Jello stuff, allowing each an hour to set before ladling on the next. And when finished, he really had created the perfect example of his thesis: By translating haute cuisine into canned food, the appeal of both the cuisine and the can were lost (we’re just left sick to our stomachs).

“We all buy into gimmicks whether it be ‘buy one get one free,’ ‘all in one,’ or ‘one size fits all,'” Godfrey explains. “The 12-course meal encourages viewers to question the novelty nature of our consumer culture. Just because it is a deal, does it actually provide the most beneficial option?”

Yet Godfrey may have done too good of a job building his consumerist satire. Because ironically, in creating a product that no one would want to buy, Godfrey actually developed an enticing novelty product that a whole lot of people would like to buy.

“I’ve had emails from all around the world asking if it’s available to buy. From single cans to cases of it!” Godfrey admits. “I had never thought about it being a commercial product, but apparently there is a market for it, so who knows!”

See more here.

advertisement

[Hat tip: Design Taxi]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Mark Wilson is a senior writer at Fast Company. He started Philanthroper.com, a simple way to give back every day

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life