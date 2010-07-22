Barnes and Noble Takes Nook E-Reader Library Mobile With Android App

Barnes and Noble’s e-reader experiment, the Nook, has been from the start a disruptive and evasive fly buzzing around Amazon. Now the Nook e-books ecosystem’s taking another big step, and launching as an Android app.

B&N notes that the new Nook app is a move to “consistent Nook branding” across all the B&N e-reader experiments, and the app itself is a “fun and easy-to-use” way to access B&N’s stable of digital books on Android devices. It also highlights that that the app is the only e-reader app for the Android platform “offering the ability to share eBooks with friends.”

The app does all the usual tricks:

Access to B&N’s ebookstore, with one million-plus titles.

Access to ebooks you’ve purchased when reading on other platforms.

Book lending to friends.

Adjustable fonts, landscape, portrait views and orientation lock.

Animated or sliding page turns, navigation scroll, bookmarks.

Syncing with other platforms to share your bookmark info.

Support for ePub format books, “quickly becoming the industry standard”.

But it’s actually the first Nook “experience” that’s designed to carry the Nook brand and look-and-feel throughout the app, which also aligns it with the physical Nook e-reader devices themselves. This move is actually the most potent bit of the news, especially as B&N notes that it’ll be reflected in tweaks to the iPhone app and iPad apps in the “coming months” and it shows that B&N is confident enough in its e-publishing experiment to truly set it up as a competitor to Amazon’s Kindle empire. With early sales that blasted past the Kindle’s initial sales figures, this confidence may well be well-placed … assuming just one thing: That the Nook hardware’s price-drop “race to the bottom” isn’t a sign that the whole nascent industry isn’t about to stumble.

