Why Uber Channeled The “Seinfeld” Era To Build Its New Site

Uber is a remarkably well-designed app that’s only gotten better through iteration. Originally it was a clever app that would send an expensive black car your way on demand. Then it became more transparent and conscious of budgets. Today, it’s the closest thing to magic we have on our smartphones, capable of juggling every type of ride, from cabs to cabriolets.

But its website? It sat on the back burner while Uber expanded into 40 cities via the ever more clever mobile app. Time passed quickly, and the site didn’t see a makeover for three years (an Internet millennium).

Today, Uber is finally relaunching its website. But as we would learn talking to the company’s lead designer, Shalin Amin, its hip agile model (quick prototyping, quick failing, and quick-fixing iteration) didn’t work this time. After locking all of their designers and developers in a room for two weeks for a build sprint, the team realized they needed a new strategy–or any strategy–to figure out what the new website needed to be. They’d need to dig all the way back the best ideas of the 1990s, the Seinfeld era.*

We asked, are we putting too much emphasis on the process rather than the content?

“Part of being agile, there has to be a strategy in place. Agile works really well for software development,” Amin says. “[But] we’re looking at this site as more of a marketing site than an app. We wanted to explore the concept of working in a more agile way to develop a website ASAP, but we just couldn’t do it. We asked, ‘Are we putting too much emphasis on the process rather than the content?'”

So the engineers were sent away to explore some technical angles, while designers and product managers shifted from the agile model to the waterfall model.

“Waterfall is typically what we used to do back in the ’90s,” Amin explains. “It starts at the top, you develop wireframes, UI, and experience. Once the wirefames are done, the user interface designer would hand it to a visual designer, who’d skin it. And then, they’d review it as a team, talk to stakeholders, make sure everything is right, and then they’d hand it to developers to build.”

For Uber, the waterfall approach allowed the team to figure out their narrative before developers and designers broke ground on builds. They could take their time to figure out what the site should say and do.