For $15, This Service Will Deliver A Quick Design Fix

A chef from a small restaurant wants to update a few items on their seasonal menu. But it’s a PDF, and he doesn’t have the software, let alone the knowledge, to do it himself. The choices? Spend a day licensing or pirating software and reading tutorials, or call around to have thoughtless work done at a premium rate.

The team behind crowdsourcing creation platform 99designs just announced a third option–a new product called Swiftly. It’s a service that connects people with small projects to designers with the know-how to knock them out. And a flat-rate of $15 covers all sorts of tweak-related tasks, from simple Photoshops (like putting a photo on a new background) to altering documents to formatting a banner ad and cleaning up a business card.

“It’s for that frustrating thing we all face on a daily basis,” explains CEO Patrick Llewellyn. “‘I don’t have quite the right file to send to a printer.’ Or ‘I want to make a modification–do I have the license for that software?'”

Meanwhile, a designer that’s been prescreened by 99designs/Swiftly has a queue open on their end. They select their jobs, and every completed task earns them $7-$10, depending on experience. In early testing, most tasks have taken about 10 minutes, meaning someone could theoretically make between $43 and $60 an hour for their work–by no means a windfall, but maybe a solid supplemental income for relatively mindless work.

But having sat on both ends of the employer/employee design spectrum, I was skeptical that this model could possibly play out fairly. Clients are often incessantly demanding, asking for waves of unexpected changes. And the platform seems ripe for ignorant abuse. What happens if someone were to put “I need a whole new website” into the queue?

In short, their request would be rejected, because Swiftly has built a feedback loop into the process. Requests that are unrealistically large are flagged, protecting designers who are simply offered the next project in the queue. (Those projects might also be referred to more premium 1:1 design services in the future.) Meanwhile, customers get to approve work before a job is deemed done.

I decided to have some fun.

Trying the service for myself (with some credits kindly provided by Swiftly), I decided to have some fun. I placed three orders, to add a smile that’s missing a tooth to Yahoo’s teaser logo, make Mark Zuckerberg my friend on Facebook, and place the Cubs logo on a roll of Charmin toilet paper.