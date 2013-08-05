Don’t Apologize To Him: Have This App Do It For You!

Maybe it’s your fault. Maybe it’s not. Either way, an apology will get you back to relationship homeostasis–you know, watching TV on the couch rather than sleeping on it–quicker than otherwise. And MakeupText is an iOS novelty app that makes the process painless.

By Jake Levine and Lauren Leto, the same creative duo behind the slightly darker BreakupText, MakeupText is a Mad Libs–style fix to your relationship woes. A few quick taps–I chose that I was kidnapped by Russians (“They’re really far away and unlikely to seek retribution for an iPhone app,” Levine explains) and “want another chance”–generates a multi-volume narrative of novelty apology.





Here’s mine to my wife that I’m saving for future use:

Elizabeth, I’m sorry we haven’t talked in months. I was taken. Yes, like the Liam Neeson movie. No, my dad didn’t save me. They mistook me for some diplomat’s kid. It took a few weeks until they realized they had the wrong person. It could have ended a lot worse, as they had no cash incentive to keep me alive, but I pulled out some serious moves on my guard. You should’ve seen it. Anyways, I’m back, baby. And I want to see you. Let me tell you the rest of the story over some drinks this weekend.



Seriously though, while few of us are cruel enough to use BreakupText, I could actually imagine MakeupText being just the thing to smooth over the silly arguments we all have about buying the wrong brand of toilet paper, “never listening,” or cheating on one’s spouse with their sibling.

Because without that apology, there’s no possibility of MakeupSext.

Download it here.