Is Marketing the New Science?

What a change! It wasn’t long ago that product development

and engineering were the scientific parts of the business. In this

Dilbert-world, marketing was seen as an art, practiced by those whose expertise

was garnering mind share in the murky waters of public opinion. But no more. Look at marketing job offers today and count the number of times words like

“measure,” “metrics,” “track,” “performance reports,” “results,” “analytical

expertise,” and “technical skills” appear. The following are job requirements taken from real marketing position job descriptions:

• “Deliver and measure performance

of all sales tools, direct marketing, online campaigns & initiatives, and

advertising, to ensure that these vehicles are effective in driving new

business in a cost effective way” • “Analyze segment characteristics

–needs, purchase behavior, buying criteria–and develop programs to penetrate

more deeply into those segments to increase revenue or loyalty.” • Understand processes and infrastructure

used by the team and act as super-user to help team solve problems, and

identify efficiencies • Allocate and monitor work across

team to ensure optimal capacity is achieved at all times • Team with manager to develop

meaningful metrics to measure client campaign success • Analysis of those metrics to

understand successes, setbacks, and opportunities and communicate the same to

management

And my personal favorite: • “Meticulous attention to data and

metrics; we measure everything at XXX.” What’s going on? Since when has a marketing position required practical knowledge of multivariate regression, logistic regression, and t-testing? Here is what I think happened. Companies got tired of doling out tons of cash for marketing activities that produced

mindshare, eyeballs, clicks, etc. but showed no clear path to revenue. At the same time, companies were tightening their belts and looking for ways to become efficient. Offshoring development work and customer support was one way, but too much money was going down the marketing rat hole to leave it untouched. Enter the online advertising platforms. In order to sell ads online, Google and Yahoo needed to provide companies with performance metrics. Google Analytics and Yahoo Analytics provided, for the first time, a way for most companies to catch a near real-time glimpse of their

business performance, at least in the online world. Savvy managers then took

advantage of two orthogonal trends; a consumer rush to Internet and the need to

streamline operations. The two couldn’t have come at a better time. With the first Internet slowdown in 2000, companies embraced any idea that could help them do more business with less resources. Creating and tracking campaigns in almost “real-time” seems like a business-smart way to run marketing. And it is. But ten years later, we need to ask ourselves, “Have we gone too far?” At its core, marketing is both a science and an art. Sure, you can generate campaigns, measure results, and use the feedback to tweak operations … and you should. That’s the science. But, there’s much more to it than that. Marketers still need to talk to customers to understand market needs; and then define products and services to meet those needs, develop successful pricing schemes, position the offering in the market

place, and finally craft effective messaging.

Each one of these elements requires feedback and validation. And that is still an art. Like many

management fads, the marketing pendulum has swung too far; this time in favor

of the science (it’s really engineering, not science anyway). Companies will

continue to generate campaigns and measure results, showing their boards how

savvy they have become, but that won’t necessarily make them successful.

Successful companies are looking for new, innovative ideas and are investing in

the hard work of all the four “P”s (product, pricing, positioning, and

promotion), not just promotion.

I am not

squeamish about the math. My background is in Physics and Engineering, so I

actually embrace the rigor and process that was engrained during my studies and

early work career. But, it is because of that background that I realize the

limitations of these methods. Paradoxically,

most innovate scientific and engineering breakthroughs came from radical ideas

to difficult problems; not those that squeezed another few cents out of

manufacturing or distribution. Incremental progress can be made by these methodical

tactics, but game-changing ideas require a fresh look–and that will most

undoubtedly remain an art. Which leads me

to another business trend that can create game-changing ideas–and that

is the use of interdisciplinary teams to search for innovative solutions. This is a wonderful concept that needs to be

explored further. But that is for another post …