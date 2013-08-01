Create Your Own Hipster Logo In 6 Steps

It’s not entirely clear how the “hipster” came to absorb everything that is home-grown, butchered, built, assembled, shaved, and yes, pickled. But regardless of its hazy origins, the term has become a byword for all things authentic, artisanal, and handmade. You know it when you see it, because it’s right there on the container of whatever locally sourced product you’re buying: old-timey fonts, script typefaces, and throwback symbols (stars, meaningless crests).

These are some of the basic components to making crafting your own Hipster Logo. Graphic designer Tim Delger‘s step-by-step guide breaks down the hipster aesthetic in six easy-to-follow rules. “No concept necessary,” but yes, you will need craft paper.

You begin by choosing a badge, indicating your goods are grade-A, first-prize quality. Then it’s time to decorate said badge: How about a nice pair of criss-crossing arrows, to be further embellished by rugged marks like a thunderbolt or ax?

Next you’ll need to make sense of your bespoke emblem by filling in the text. Throw in a couple of keywords that best describe your artisanal process. And don’t forget the extraneous but no less essential info like where and which century your small-batch enterprise was launched.

Finally, slap your company name across the banner, then tie everything together in a color of your choice. Make yourself a rubber stamp grooved with your individualized logo and get to packaging!

Asked how he became interested in the subject matter, Delger tells Co.Design that “it’s hard not to notice ‘hipster’ design.” Its ubiquity is off-putting, he says, but he felt intrigued by “why my eye was drawn to this old-timey feel.” He began sifting through work of colleagues and creative designers he admired and found a cloying number of similarities. “Patterns started to emerge, and I wanted to dissect the style.”

He boiled down the formula to the simple components outlined in the poster. His general conclusion: it’s understandable why these logos carry the massive appeal that they do. “It has to do with an association with quality in craftsmanship and materials,” he says; still, he is skeptical of businesses that appropriate the aesthetic with little care for the meaning behind these archaic symbols. “Do you really need to write out the words ‘Trade mark’ in your logo? Is the year your company was founded important? Are you really a ‘purveyor’?”