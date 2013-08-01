Watch: The Most Beautiful Video Of Soap You’ll Ever See

The first time you watch this video, you’ll wonder if it can possibly be real. The colors are too vivid. The shapes are too clean. But there’s a natural physics of motion and liquid that urges your subconscious to keep looking, to keep trusting, and to revel in the splendor.

Because Pacific Light is entirely real. It’s the product of Ruslan Khasanov spending five hours mixing water, ink, oil, and soap. When he finished, his entire work space was splashed with ink. Yet the cleanup would pale in comparison to the editing process. It’s a scene not wholly new to Khasanov. A digital artist by trade, more and more, he’s been experimenting with creating fluid typographies from practical photography.

“I’m tired of sitting at the computer,” Khasanov tells me, referencing his core skills in computer graphics and typography. “For me, projects like this are just a way to get away from work–not only the final result but also the process is important for me.”

That process allows him to partake in the most sacred of clichés, to “look for magic in ordinary things,” including dust, liquid, sunbeams, and even bruises. He’ll then aim to harness that beauty in his own work, so that the fleeting moments of ink swirling in a glass can invoke images exploring the very nature of existence.

“In any abstraction you can see something special. This project makes me think about the cosmos, the Big Bang, the formation of particles and molecules,” Khasanov writers. “In a review, other people saw it, too. Some talked about hippies and psychedelia.”

But to pigeonhole Pacific Light as psychedelic would be a slight to physics. Pacific Light allows us to see something so big in something so small, not because it’s inherently trippy but because nature has an elegant tendency to repeat itself.

