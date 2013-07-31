Kickstarting: A Handy Bluetooth Keyboard For Your iPhone

MyType , the pocketable, Bluetooth keyboard for smartphones and tablets, has been a long time coming. It could be said that the idea spans decades, back to 1989, when inventor Brunn Roysden first thought up the concept for a collapsible keyboard. In the years that followed, Roysden developed iterations of designs with limited success; by the early ’00s, the project lay dormant.

When Apple unveiled the iPad in 2010, he saw an opportunity to revive his long-standing keyboard obsession. Along with his partner Ben Rogers, Roysden prototyped myType, the culmination of over 20 years of work. Finally, the functional, flexible, and now pocket-friendly keyboard will hit the market, but before it does, Roysden is making it available on Kickstarter. The response has been riotous.

This time Roysden seems to have gotten it exactly right. Backers have pledged more than $100,000 to the campaign and placed over 1,600 orders. The initial production run is nearly tapped out, and with a few days left before the Kickstarter concludes, that stock is sure to be depleted. Why, after years of work and disappointment, did Rosyden’s project only now take off?

His intuitive belief that portable computing technologies would change everything proved key to myType’s realization. In the intervening years since 2001, when, discouraged, he set his keyboard aside, the world and technology had changed. “Mobile Internet was quickly becoming fast, affordable, and ubiquitous, allowing people to work away from their office or home,” he tells Co.Design. The potential, clearly, lay with tablets and smartphones.





By late 2011, after ten iterations and a complete redesign, the team was able to produce an initial round of working prototypes. The 50 keyboards went through several rounds of testing and were deemed functional. Feeling confident about the results, Roysden green-lit nearly a thousand additional units in early January.

Then things hit a brick wall. When they arrived, the new keyboards did not perform like the first batch had, and the team was forced to scrap them. “[T]he last thing the world needs is another mediocre keyboard,” Roysden says about their decision to reboot the project. They spent the next nine months fine-tuning their design in addition to working with fabricators to ensure that the next prototypes would be in working order.





The final product is perhaps the best portable keyboard available. Made of silicone rubber, myType is a thin–very thin–foldable keyboard that can be easily stored and transported. The silicone offers several benefits apart from being flexible, including durability, splash resistance, and most important, comfort.