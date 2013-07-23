advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
  • destination design

VIDEO – The Hotel Reimagined

By Co.Design Staff1 minute Read

Aloft Hotels has reimagined the hotel experience, bringing style, technology and an energizing social space to places it has been in short supply. Each Aloft hotel is designed to deliver urban-influenced, modern, vibrant design and an energetic guest experience.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life