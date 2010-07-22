Brand Partnering: YouTube and the Guggenheim?

I looked at the video introducing the concept and thought, “Cool idea.”

From their site, they write:

In the last two decades, there has been a paradigm shift in visual

culture. The moving image has been fully absorbed into critical

contemporary-art practices, and now we are witnessing the power of the

Internet to catalyze and disseminate new forms of digital media,

including online video. With video now available for anyone to produce

and watch, almost anytime and anywhere–be it on cell phones, digital

cameras, computers, or tablets–it has become the medium of choice for

many aspiring artists. YouTube Play will recognize the current effect of new technologies on creativity by showcasing exceptional talent working in the ever-expanding realm of digital media.

It is the goal of YouTube Play to reach the widest possible audience, inviting each and every individual with access to the Internet to submit a video for consideration. The end result will hopefully be the ultimate YouTube playlist: a selection of the most unique, innovative, groundbreaking video work being created and distributed online during the past two years.

Okay.

But after viewing the video, I realized the YouTube spokesperson was a Google Creative Director (they own YouTube after all), not a YouTube Creative Director. So, we have three entities: YouTube, the Guggenheim, and Google.