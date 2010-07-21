Advance Education Reform Through Service, Creativity, and Collaboration

I recently returned from the National Conference on Volunteering and Service in New York, the world’s largest gathering of volunteer leaders from the nonprofit, corporate, and government sectors, where we explored how to leverage service and volunteerism to address critical issues–from economic recovery to education. Education, especially, provides a fertile field for service. As U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan told us, “Now–more than ever–service must be a cross-sector strategy for advancing the national education agenda.”

He’s right,

because education today is not a pathway to success but a prerequisite

for success. The economic downturn has underscored the urgent need to engage

the next generation of critical thinkers to help solve our most

pressing problems–challenges that range from clean water and sanitation to

clean technology and cancer control. Our economic competitiveness, national

security, and social health and wellness also depend on it.

Already, we have

made valuable progress in the past year with the launch of such pioneering

initiatives as Educate to Innovate campaign; creation of the

White House Council on Women and Girls; the Let’s

Read. Let’s Move campaign;

and the Race to the Top Fund.

However, much

work remains. In our schools, graduation

rates remain subpar, math scores continue to decline, and U.S. student

achievement still ranks as mediocre among that of other countries. The weak

economy, however, simply worsens schools’ financial conditions, with severe

budget cuts now threatening the quality of education. To make progress, we

need to be creative and engage in nontraditional ways to solve challenges.

Companies must

be incubators, connectors and innovators

This brings us to

what corporate America can do. The private sector must help bridge the gap

within our education system between what the government and nonprofits do to

advance the national education agenda. We must help unite disparate groups,

make connections, and create networks that will collaborate and develop fresh

ways to solve problems. We need to leverage the talent and expertise of our

employees to mentor, teach, and help create environments where children can

learn. We all must be teachers.

The Motorola

Foundation is working on this with our signature Innovation Generation Grants

program. Now in its fourth year, the program gives more than 100 nonprofits more than $7.5 million to encourage American

students’ engagement in of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics

(STEM) fields. In addition to financial support, each grantee is paired with a

Motorola employee who provides mentoring and advice throughout the program. The

combined power of financial and technical expertise is a proven method of

success.