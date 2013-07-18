This Rad Concrete Skin Turns Your iPhone Into Moon Rock

Excepting a few choice examples , novelty iPhone accessories are rarely a good idea. Really, I don’t understand the urge to gussy up a phone with gratuitous generic pop art. And unless it’s Halloween, and you have a fedora, jacket, and whip to go with it, a leather-bound “book” cover is not a good look. (Neither is dressing up as Indiana Jones.) Also, your phone is not an NES controller.

Still, I have to say that I’m a fan of this new concrete skin for the iPhone 5. A collaboration between Realize Studio and Posh-Craft, the Luna Case covers your iPhone in a layer of would-be moondust. As a lover of all things béton, I think it looks pretty awesome.

It’s also surprising. Though it looks incredibly rigid, the case is “cast” in flexible concrete, making it durable and pocket-friendly. It sticks to the back of the iPhone and sports a gridded series of dots positioned directly over where the Apple logo would normally be displayed. The texture is smooth, embellished with chalky imperfections and broken up by small circular depressions that, no doubt, create a nice texture to hold.

Better still: The scratchy, crater-riven concrete resembles the lunar surface. The patterns will vary from case to case, the designers write, so that each skin will have its own unique set of moon markings.

The designers have said elsewhere that they stumbled on the idea during a spring-cleaning session. Amid piles of papers, they found a printed scan of concrete that magnified the material’s entrancing otherworldly qualities. They made the immediate connection or “leap” to the moon, and set off on prototyping the design. It took many tries before getting it just right. The final product, on sale later this month, will have the “refined attraction and [be in] perfect harmony with the clean and modern look of the iPhone.”

The Luna Case is expected to retail for $20.

[h/t Knstrct]