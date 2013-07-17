With Its New Flyknit, Nike Chases Barefoot Runners

It slips on like a sock, and it sort of looks like one too. Yet moments later, I’m in an impromptu sprint with the guy next to me. I win, but it’s unfair of me to gloat. The other guy is wearing a suit.

I’m at Nike’s worldwide headquarters, overlooking what appears to be a World Cup–worthy acre of perfectly flat green grass. I’ve just tested out the Nike Free Hyperfeel, one of the new products the company announced today. I love the feel of this shoe. It’s like wearing a second skin.

For a moment, I entertain the thought of jogging off with their only size-12 test pair. Would the PR team stop me? (Maybe, but the awkwardness might not be worth the trouble.) Could they even catch me? (Definitely. Everyone at Nike is in superb shape.)

But when I return to the benches to put back on my anachronistic pair of Chuck Taylors, not everyone is as enamored as I am. They prefer Nike’s other new shoe of the day, the Free Flyknit. It’s ostensibly the shoe Nike used to market to the barefoot running crowd, but next to the low-profile Hyperfeel, it looks like a winnebago.

The casual conversation amongst the group makes me realize just how complicated today’s running culture must be for Nike to cater to, let alone attempt to lead.

Barefoot Running

If you’ve never gotten into running, you may have missed one of the greatest controversies in the modern consumer products world. Whereas Nike has long-embraced padding technologies like EVA foam, modern criticism–driven largely by the book Born to Run–argues that this protective padding numbs the bottom of the foot like a soft pillow and induces running injuries as a result. Read a bit more, and you’ll quickly find yourself amidst a convincing conspiracy, which points specifically at Nike’s ad buys in Runner’s World as shaping myths that padding is a necessity in a running shoe.