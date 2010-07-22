advertisement
Annie Leonard Releases “The Story of Cosmetics”

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read
Annie Leonard

If you’ve seen filmmaker Annie Leonard’s short videos–The Story of Stuff, The Story of Cap and Trade, and The Story of Bottled Wateryou know that she has a knack for explaining environmental issues in a simple and entertaining manner. Leonard doesn’t disappoint with her latest, The Story of Cosmetics. Produced as part of a partnership with the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics, the 8-minute film explores the world of toxic beauty products–and demands that we take action. Check it out below.

Ariel Schwartz can be reached on Twitter or by email.

