A Tall Order? This Book Takes The Form Of A Sandwich

There are coffee table books, and then there’s the Sandwich Book. Some people just have a hunger for much-designed reading material, and there’s quite the meal to be found in Pawel Piotrowski ‘s new book, which takes the form of a giant ham sandwich on whole wheat bread with the works.

Piotrowski, a graphic designer and photographer, sandwiched the project in while he was a fourth-year student in western Poland at the Academy of Fine Arts in Wroclaw. The assignment was to make an “unusual” book, and with few parameters in place, he struggled to come up with a strong idea…until one morning, when he and his girlfriend were putting a meal together. The layers fell into place then: “We were making sandwiches,” Piotrowski tells Co.Design, “and talking about how strange a form it would make for a book.”

The front and back covers of the Sandwich Book are, of course, images of bread, their undersides smeared with a not-so-healthy dose of mayo. The narrative examines the sandwich from the top down, as each page within depicts a different ingredient and the viewer burrows through layers of tomato, cheese, and thinly sliced cold cuts. Vivid red onion, lettuce, and even a fried egg (with yolk intact) follow, making for one hearty lunch.

“It was necessary that layers were different” so that the book would “really look like a sandwich,” Piotrowski says about the clever mix of materials and textures he chose to represent the fixings. Leafy lettuce is rendered in folded fibrous paper that extends beyond the edges of the page. Cheese slices come in creamier, thicker-grade orange paper with holes cut out.

As with all the best sandwiches, this one is entirely handmade and lovingly crafted. Piotrowski sewed each of the pages to the binding and carefully crumpled and folded each piece of paper. The result is an impressively fun, original design object that transcends the gag.

Piotrowski is currently looking for a publisher. You are probably currently looking for a sandwich.