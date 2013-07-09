7 Ways The Utensils You Use Change The Taste Of Food

Has anyone ever eaten a wonderful meal with a spork? No? Is that because it’s only drab cafeteria food that comes with sporks? Or is there something inherent about the hybrid utensil that’s capable of souring an otherwise delicious meal?

A new study (PDF) published in Flavour, by Oxford University’s Vanessa Harrar and Charles Spence, reveals that your utensils can very much affect the way you experience everything from the sweetness to the expensiveness of food. We chewed down the academic paper to its seven best bites:

1. Lighter Utensils Make Food Seem Richer

By adding weights to the same plastic spoon, the researchers were able to tell how utensil heft alone impacted the flavor of food. Testing with yogurt, participants reported that the sample was both denser and more expensive when eaten from a lighter spoon. It seems like a no-brainer, then, that we should just make spoons as light as possible. But there’s a catch:

2. Heavier Utensils Make Food Seem Sweeter

That’s right. The largest, heaviest tablespoon in the study (weighing three times its normal amount), also seemed to serve the sweetest yogurt. Researchers found this was due to both the larger size and the heavier weight. As you might expect, its yogurt was also reported to be the cheapest and least dense.

Interestingly enough, there may be an anthropological play here. From the paper: