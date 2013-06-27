Modular Tiles That Form Beautiful Kaleidoscopic Patterns

A quick scroll through the works of Mut reveals a propensity for geometric shapes. The quartet of creatives behind the Valencia, Spain-based design studio have tried out triangles as rugs , mirrors made up of pentagonal pieces, and chairs with subtle sine wave construction. Keidos, a collection of hexagonal modular cement tiles, is their latest foray into mathematical forms.

In addition to the obvious nod to the “hidden” motifs seen through a kaleidoscope, the tiles were in part inspired by the incredibly intricate latticework that completely covers the Alhambra in Granada. Together, these references formed the basis for the four available styles.

The series represents the second collaboration between Mut and manufacturer Enticdesigns. While developing last year’s Drops, the group got familiar with the company’s production techniques and capabilities, as well as the unique properties of the finished product. “We learned to value and love the imperfections that characterize this type of artisanal tile,” Mut’s artistic director Alberto Sánchez tells Co.Design.

And while the hexagon offered a “playful” alternative to a standard square, it also came with its own logistical challenges. “It wasn’t easy to achieve a completely open-ended modulation that works well for all six sides,” he says. The process of perfecting the pattern involved a medium mash-up of drawings, paper models, watercolors, and felt tip tests. Each side measures almost eight inches, but even these fairly sizable dimensions were somewhat limited by the hydraulic press that produces each piece, while the two color palettes were developed to add visual depth to a product often characterized by its inherent flatness.

With thousands of possible layouts, choosing how to install Keidos seems like half the fun. Should the choice be a bit overwhelming, however, there are templates available for guidance. Contact Enticdesigns directly for availability.

(h/t MoCo Loco)