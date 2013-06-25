Video: Take A Surreal 1,000 MPH Train Ride Through Tokyo

I have no clue how quickly this clip zooms its way across Tokyo, but from a timelapse camera strapped on the front of an automated Yurikamome train, it looks unbelievably fast–CGI fast, mixed with a fluidity of movement that seems far beyond the bounds of bumpy reality.

Of course, trains do run on rails. So the clip, shot/edited in a continuous series of one-second exposures by Darwinfish105, is entirely real–save for one catch. Much of the landscape has been mirrored, which is what gives the images both their pseudo-real grounding and their hyperreal grandeur. Through this simple effect, Tokyo transforms into a city of nature and technology, circuits, water, lights, and sky.

Or, from a slightly different perspective, it could be a stomach-churning tour of Mechagodzilla’s GI tract.

See more here.

[Hat tip: boingboing]