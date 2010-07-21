iFive: Tony Hayward Gone By October, Obama and Cameron, New Star Discovered, Energy Dept Goes Online, China’s Clean Energy Plan

While you were sleeping, innovation was doing things. Yep, things. I could tell you, but I’d have to kill you.

1. Remember the ocean floor seepage close to BP’s containment cap? Apparently it’s coming from another well and, says Admiral Thad Allen, a drip is not a leak. Something else that could be escaping from BP is Tony Hayward–not, however, as a drip, but as a resignation. The Guardian reckons he’ll be an ex-employee of the firm, which has tabled around $7 billion of assets for a sell-off, by October 1. As the testimony in Kenner, Louisiana continues, reports make grim reading for the oil firm which apparently continued to drill even after the leak had been reported.

2. Is the special relationship (i.e., the one between Britain and the U.S., the one I live five days a week with my lovely American employers) back on track? Well, the Love-In at the White House between “Beerack” and “Slasher” yesterday seems to look pretty pukka. As well as not singling out BP for special treatment, said Cameron, Pentagon hacker Gary McKinnon, and Al-Megrahi, the Lockerbie bomber, were also topics for discussion. Art fans might be interested to see what Cameron brought Obama as a present: a painting by tagger-turned-artist Ben Eine. It’s beautiful.

3. The wonderfully named Very Large Telescope facility in Chile (V.L.T., not to be confused with B.L.T.) has detected a monster star. It goes by the name of R136a1 and is around 265 times bigger than the sun. In other space news, the U.K. is to open an earth observatory which will monitor our own planet from outer space. The Earth observation hub will focus on environmental data and is opening in 2011 in Harwell, Oxfordshire.

4. Steven Chu, the Energy Secretary, has taken his state department online, opening the official blog with a promise of “transparency, engagement and accessibility.” There’s also a Twitter account, a Facebook page, but nothing, as yet, on Craigslist.

5. China has been making some exciting forays into the world of clean energy. It’s just announced an investment of $738 billion on attempting to bind its carbon footprint, thought by some climate-change naysayers to be an outmoded practice. The money will be spent over the next decade–so that’s around $74 billion per annum, an increase of over 100% from last year’s $34.6 billion.