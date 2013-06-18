A Tape Dispenser Designed For One-Handed Use

Clenched teeth and curse words usually accompany the act of holding an overstuffed cardboard box together with one hand while futzing around with a roll of packing tape with the other. The folks at Black + Blum –a brand that has, since 1998, brought a playful perspective to households basics–want to help make packing less of a hassle.

On a Roll makes the one-handed tape maneuver far less tricky, thanks to a cleverly cantilevered design that tips to the side just so. The other key element is in the sheer weight of the damn thing, a whopping 2.3 pounds of cast iron that won’t budge no matter how many times you fumble the tear-away. With it, you can secure parcels with ease. Not inconsequential: Your arm will get a nifty little workout.





At $43.50, it’s not, um, cheap. Still, it’s guaranteed to last longer than one of the flimsy plastic dispensers you get at the hardware store. (Admittedly, those are much easier to toss around.) And if you’re forever that pal who helps others move, you’re constantly on shipping duty at the office, or you just send a lot of packages, it’s a solid investment. Purchase your own here.