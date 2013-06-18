From Philippe Starck, The Ultimate Couch For Working At Home

Say you work as a freelancer, or you’re taking a sick day and staying home. It’s raining outside, and your favorite coffee shop or workspace seems just too far away. The kitchen table is backache-inducing, the old couch too easy to sink into, and the bed, well, midday drowsiness trumps all.

The MyWorld lounge system by Philippe Starck for Cassina has none of these problems. Its construction is all right angles, which encourages erect but still comfortable posture, and it’s wired with a built-in USB charger, an electrical socket, and a Duracell Powermat, so dwindling battery life doesn’t pose a distraction. Starck designed MyWorld for ultimate flexibility, and it comes in full sofas, love seats, and with an armchair, a chaise, and an ottoman. Wooden box compartments on the side conceal all of the electrical goods.





Aesthetically, though, MyWorld runs a little short on personality–especially for Starck. When compared to the elegant, bone-like Aunts and Uncles furniture line he created for Kartell earlier this year, the big, plush squares of the MyWorld line resemble the kind of furniture you’d keep in, well, your basement TV room.

That said, MyWorld may represent an advance in some of Starck’s design thinking around the Kartell Aunts and Uncles collection, which he called “timeless,” as it’s a piece that can be passed down from one generation to another–because it’s built to last. While MyWorld doesn’t have the glamorous trappings to become an heirloom, it does bridge one gap by acting as a social nucleus for the home; it literally brings everyone together and makes it convenient to do so.

Find out about pricing for MyWorld through Cassina.

