What Will We Look Like In 100,000 Years? Animé Characters

Science-fiction has a knack for predicting the future. Speculative weapons from swipe-based interfaces to unmanned aircraft were long sci-fi hallmarks before they became ubiquitous technologies IRL. Others, like real-time holograms, surely aren’t that far away. (Light speed, on the other hand–never going to happen… right? )

Yet the fact that these fantastical techie visions were eventually realized changes nothing about their original speculative nature. Things like ray guns or bionic limbs say much more about the cultural and scientific milieu in which they were dreamt up than about the projected futures they outline, especially if those futures are, oh, 100,000 years away.





Late last week, artist Nickolay Lamm dropped several renderings that claimed to predict what humans might look like in the year (C)MMXIII.

The visualizations, which imagine our descendants with the puppy-eyes of animé characters and the foreheads of Talosians, were developed in consultation with computational genomicist Alan Kwan. (Lamm, thankfully didn’t attempt any guesses at future-forward fashion–the subjects are both clothed in gray American Apparel tees.)

Lamm and Kwan’s genetically augmented, evolutionary progressed Übermenschen would unfold in three stages — 20,000 years, 60,000 years, and 100,000 years–during which time, the human genome would have been “wrested” from the determining factors of natural evolution and put in the service of human needs and tastes. In a report, the pair chart the biological and genetic milestones: