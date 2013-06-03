This Pointer Answers The Age-Old Question, “Where The Hell Are My Keys?”

You’re late again (no judgment). But at least you’re finally on the move, making your way out. Phone? Check. Wallet? Present. Keys? Argh.

Even the most highly organized folks have it in them to come home after a long day and leave a trail of essentials everywhere and anywhere beyond the front door. It’s a daily rite of passage for many well-intentioned scatterbrains to frantically search every domestic nook and cranny for those same essentials, which they then need to leave the house.

Pointer Here is a cute solution from St. Petersburg-based Anna and Maxim Maximov of Maximovich Design. It offers up an eye-catching, look-at-me locale that reminds you where to leave your stuff–and, consequently, where to find it again.

Consider it the anti-Internet of Things, an analog approach that requires you to use your noggin just enough to set your stuff down in the right place. Sure, it serves essentially the same purpose as a catch-all bowl on the kitchen table, but seeing the colorful steel lasso’s arrow and loop sticking up above the clutter might remind you to deposit your important belongings in the circle-marks-the-spot area below.

Email Maximovich Design directly for pricing and purchasing info.

(h/t MoCo Loco)