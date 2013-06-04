5 Ways To Make Any Piece Of Tech Sexy

Recently, I met with a senior manager of a business that builds very unsexy handheld analytical instruments. “My product is just an industrial instrument,” he said, “but my customers go home and use iPads and iPhones and are starting to ask why my product isn’t more like those.”

What may sound like an obvious question is actually a deeper statement on the commercial and industrial analytical instruments industry. Businesses’ ceaseless pursuit of ever-increasing performance and productivity creates a demand for greater utility from these instruments. As the costs of core technologies go down, manufacturers thus have an opportunity to serve a much broader base of users. But first they’ll have to take cues and technologies from consumer markets in order to deliver the value and experiences required to capture that broader market.

Over the course of the last two decades, a host of sophisticated testing technologies has made its way out of the lab and into the field: X-ray fluorescence, spectroscopy, thermal imaging, high-resolution CCDs, ultrasound, and many others have been shrunk, cost-reduced, and power-budgeted to the point where they don’t sit in big boxes on the lab bench anymore. When I got into the industry seven years ago, you could hardly buy a thermal camera for less than $10,000. Today, DeWalt makes an $800 model for home inspectors. My firm, Altitude, recently completed a project with Thermo Fisher Scientific to integrate sophisticated X-ray fluorescence technology into a product used in jewelry shops to test gold. Once the province of scientists, these sophisticated instruments are now in the hands of technicians, specialists, and engineers–and are being used on a much broader scale.

Business customers will benefit if this trend continues, since more instruments in more hands mean more timely and pertinent testing, which leads to improved results at lower costs. But as instrument manufacturers salivate over the possibilities of larger markets, they need to first realize that their formula for success must change. Here are five key ways to make it happen.





Successful instrument manufacturers got where they are by emphasizing their superior analytical performance: more precise, more pixels, more sensitivity. It made sense because that’s what specialist buyers cared about. But the new customer is a generalist–following the typical curve of technology adoption–and is more interested in business results than in an instrument’s performance.

Manufacturers must realize that they aren’t just in the instrument business anymore. They are in the solutions business: improving efficiency, reducing error rates, increasing productivity, and reducing risk. Manufacturers need to figure out what business problems their tools solve, and then design and market around them.

A few weeks ago, Justin Rosenstein wrote in this blog about building business software that people love. He spoke of the need to balance simplicity with complexity and normal users with power users. The same is true in instrument design. This new wave of users who are not highly trained will need a simpler interface–but the device still needs to perform complex analyses when required.