A Moody Lamp Evokes Sun Breaking Through Clouds

Watching the sun emerge through gloomy clouds lifts the spirits. Mathieu Lehanneur has created a way to bring that mood-brightening allure into the comfort of your home.

Cloudy, his line of blown-glass fixtures, take advantage of the translucent properties of their material as they ease from milky white to completely clear across their bulbous terrain. They’re made of incredibly precise steel molds, making each a mirror image of the next. When switched on, the LEDs cast a gradient glow from within. Cloudy is Lehanneur’s new collaboration with Fabbian, a lighting brand that’s been producing fixtures for the past half-century from its headquarters in northeastern Italy.





The French designer is already a proven pro at translating the great outdoors to interior spaces–he recently transformed the Electric restaurant and club in Paris into a modern tangle of branches extending out from a massive black tree trunk.

The new series is also somewhat similar in form to S.M.O.K.E., a project Lehanneur completed a few years back for the Carpenters Workshop Gallery, though that model bubbled up from below, while Lehanneur’s newest lamp illuminates from above. And although each fixture is inspired by natural, organic occurrences, there’s definitely a slick futuristic vibe to Cloudy’s ceiling and pendant shapes.

