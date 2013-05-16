A High-Design Chair That Pops Up Like A Camping Tent

The point of the great outdoors is to leave behind the unwieldy trappings of domestic life–cushy sofas and immobile loungers–for some serious bonding with nature’s bounty. If you’re carting your stuff on your back, naturally you’d want gear that’s lightweight and easy to assemble. The London-based designer Benjamin Hubert turned to the sporting and camping industries for inspiration when creating Membrane , a six-and-a-half pound new chair for the German brand Classicon.





Hubert is notoriously rigorous with his material choices and extensive testing, whether he’s folding upholstery like a piece of clothing, exploring the modern possibilities inherent in terracotta, or bending wood like a mid-century pro. To minimize Membrane’s component parts and to achieve just the right tensile strength, Hubert opted for a CNC-shaped stainless steel and aluminum framework wrapped in a woven, padded textile that zips and snaps into place. A thin seat of polyurethane ensures a soft sit. Once assembled, it resembles the gentle curves of a tent popped up and prepped for a night under the stars–but will fare better in the comfort of your home.

U.S.-based? Contact one of these Classicon retailers directly for pricing and availability.

(h/t MoCo Loco)