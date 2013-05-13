The NYTimes.com Redesign Is Live. Here’s How To Try It Out

Several months back, the New York Times showed off a bold and beautiful redesign of their core .com domain. With large images, smoothly integrated media, and liberal white space, we found it reminiscent of a design-forward tablet app, as if it were some conceptual showcase rather than an aggressive rethink that would overtly challenge the status quo: The data-dense wall of links that major media sites (including the New York Times) have touted as their homepages throughout recent history.

We loved what we saw.

Over the last few weeks, that redesign has been going live through a prototype portal. As of today, it seems that there’s been a major surge in invites to try it out.

Before and after.

Realize that nothing is final until the design is officially released later this year, but with that in mind, you can take it for a test drive. You’ll need to have a NYT account, and you’ll also need to have signed up for the preview (it’s okay if you haven’t; you can still do so here). Once you’ve registered for both, your name should be added to the next batch of invites.

And if you already have access, go ahead and flip around, then leave your thoughts in the comments. The world needs to know.

Try it here (with invite). Snag that invite here.



