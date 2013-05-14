Matali Crasset’s New Lamps Diffuse And Scatter Light

We’ve all encountered some ghastly DIY popsicle stick creation–usually at a yard sale or a thrift shop–and have thought, shaking our heads, “I can make that myself.”

That’s far not the case with Stick, a simple but striking new lamp collection from designer Matali Crasset. The collection consists of a table lamp, a wall lamp, four floor lamps, and five hanging lamps, and is a departure from the designer’s previous lamps–all white and gleamingly futuristic–for Fabbian Illuminazione.





If Crasset’s former lamps are moon-like orbs; her newest ones are architectural Zen houses of light. Crasset says each lamp starts with a single module (the popsicle stick piece of Ayous wood), which behaves like a pliant material. Inspired by the shape of a pair of pliers, the French designer says she chose the wooden material for its softness, so it would best diffuse the light. The structures build out from there, in a series of repetitive graphic patterns.

In addition to diffusing light, the Stick designs use light in another, more animated way. The stacked wooden pieces create gaps for light to pour through; patterned light shadows fling out around the lamp. Which fits in neatly with the designer’s goal: a “dual function” of light, developing both inside the lamp and projecting outward, splashed onto walls.

Stick is available at Fabbian Illuminazione, price upon request.

(h/t Design Milk)