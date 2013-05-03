Beautifully Repetitive Paintings Explore The Sinister Side Of Progress

The paintings of Ian Davis show all variety of man-made industrial achievements, from highways and office buildings to dams and turbines. In each one, however, these feats of engineering and architecture share the canvas with another subject–homogenous masses of tiny, anonymous people. You can never pin down quite who they are or what they’re doing, but you get the distinct impression that they’re not up to any good.

These masses–which, after closer study, reveal themselves to be scientists, or laborers, or engineers, or politicians–won’t be totally unfamiliar. They might remind you of the faceless establishment types that tried to take E.T. away from Elliot, or the cubicle-dwelling drones in Office Space. In other paintings, it’s hard not to think of the dazzling human geometry of Nazi rallies, as seen in films like Leni Riefenstahl’s Triumph of the Will.





But to Davis, the paintings aren’t necessarily about depicting evil, be it individual or collective. For him, they’re more of a visual study of human progress–of the unchallenged groups that make the calls, and the edifices they create in their image. As he explained in an interview with Other Peoples Pixels:

I’m not interested in portraying individuals in these paintings. These are about the mass, the herd. This is about the messed up stuff that happens when a bunch of people get together and stop thinking. But I’m also attracted to pattern, and something formally magical happens when you cluster a bunch of people together all dressed alike. The way the figures interlock and interact becomes something else entirely. I keep coming back to painting rooms full of people sitting. There’s something mechanical about it. It’s dark in an Orwellian way.





Davis insists that there’s no real moral message to the paintings, but they certainly leave you with something to chew on. The folk art flatness and mesmerizing geometry draw you in, but it’s hard not to come away feeling a little spooked.

See more of Davis’s work here.

[Hat tip: Ignant]