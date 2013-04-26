Berg’s “Inception”-Like Map of NYC Gets A Reprint

There’s no shortage of interesting cartography to be found on the web, but rarely do you come across a map that gives you a whole new way of seeing the world. Here and There, which we first saw back in 2009 , was one of those maps–a pair of radical projections that unfurled Manhattan before you like a huge sheet of paper being pulled off a spool. Now, you can own them as two full-size posters.

Today, I’d say they look like something from Inception, but when the designers Jack Schulze and Matt Webb first showed them off in 2009, Inception didn’t even exist yet. Back then, they just looked crazy.





But it was quickly clear that they possessed some serious cartographic intelligence. By seamlessly transitioning from a first-person view in the foreground to a birds-eye view behind it, the maps gracefully connected an immediate local environment with the neighborhoods, monuments, and landmarks existing beyond it. As Schulze explains, the aim wasn’t just to “demo the power of 3-D applications,” but to make a map that was “both useful and optically awesome to look at.”

“The design key is what’s handiest for a person standing in this exact spot, looking at this exact poster,” he says. Many have pointed out potential applications for the projections, ranging from first-person shooters to GPS software.





Last year, MoMA made the maps part of its permanent collection. And now they can be part of your own. Berg’s printing 180 pairs of the projections for £99, or about $150, to be shipped next month.

Pre-order yours here.

[Image: NYC via Shutterstock]