An Arty Videogame Explores Infinity From The Gallery Walls

“The idea of infinity has always freaked me out, ever since I was a child, and probably for that reason I’m drawn to creating systems that could potentially run forever.”

That’s Brent Watanabe, the coding artist behind “for(){};“–a video game played on three canvases painted by Cable Griffith. It’s an interactive triptych inspired by heaven, hell, and purgatory. But rather than focus on some ethical system of good and evil, Watanabe drops players into a world where they have limited expectancy and no clue what to do. Sound familiar?

“I wanted to create a game that really never progressed, where you cycled through the same process over and over, yet you felt compelled to continue moving, to survive a little longer, to see the points climb as you picked up yet another object,” Watanabe tells Co.design. “So you wander around and pick things up and birth babies and watch your life force go up and down and eventually you die and go to Heaven or Hell. And after you die another character appears and you begin the whole cycle again.”





You could call it the Game of Life, or the Game of Afterlife. Either way, the effect is the same: Players are sucked into a cycle of infinite pointlessness. I imagine the experience to be an aimless compulsive bore, and maybe, if you play long enough, you can experience that freaky sensation Watanabe had as a child considering limitless infinity.

See more here.

[Hat tip: Creative Applications]