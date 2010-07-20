Twitter and the Anxiety of Influence

For the past few months, while my colleague Mark Borden was busy with the planning stages of the Influence Project, I’ve been working on my own personal influence project—releasing a new book on the transformation of higher education called DIY U.

I did all the usual promotional things: visited 12 cities on tour; blogged on DIYUbook.com, Fast Company and the Huffington Post; published excerpts and related pieces; gave interviews via television, radio, print, blogs, vlogs, podcasts, Webcasts, company newsletters, and even one in Second Life. I also turned to my existing social networks, and that’s where I really learned about meaning of influence today.

Having grown up shy and bookish, I love being social online. I blog, use Facebook, Twitter, share on Google Reader, and I even look at Buzz from time to time (ok, every day).

Yet when I published my first book in 2006, the Internet was not my friend. Reviews of Generation Debt were wildly mixed and the commentary often nasty and personal. I would stay up late, eyes burning, as I scrolled through the comments of random strangers and obsessed about replying point by point. It was defensive, negative, and fruitless. And frankly, it didn’t sell books. Despite lots of major media coverage my Amazon rankings remained anemic.

DIY U has been a really different story, and I credit that at least partly to Twitter. I started tweeting in March 2009, a month before I signed a contract with the publisher, and it’s been a major, unexpected resource throughout the process. My followers list is relatively modest, but it has built steadily so it feels like a real community of people I respect and admire in the education and technology space. Within that space, people talk about building a “personal learning network,” and that concept has really helped me think about how to use Twitter.

Here’s a partial list of how Twitter’s worked for me during both writing and promotion: