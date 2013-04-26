Mesmerizing Photos Of Insects Wearing Hats Made Of Water

I can’t begin to imagine the patience of Dimitriy Reinshtein , an Israeli photographer who brings living insects into his studio, places a single drop of water onto their tiny heads, and photographs them with a razor-sharp macro lens.

But that’s exactly what he does, somehow, to create larger-than-life images that capture the most fleeting of moments, occurring on the tiniest of subjects.

“For a long time, I shot fashion and jewelry, and one day, I imagined an insect that looks human (with hats, clothes and all that stuff),” Reinshtein tells Co.Design. “I thought, ‘How can I give insects a new look?’ So the drop on their head–it’s a kind of hat.”





Indeed, and it’s a hat that’s always changing. In some images, that water droplet appears to be a fez. Others, it’s a bowler. And during my favorite single frame (our lead shot), it’s almost like some novelty cap placed on a pet, only to be shrugged off in the fly’s stubborn stance of dignity. It seems that Reinshtein has done something more than just place water droplets onto insects; he’s found a way to anthropomorphize them through nature–to patiently elicit the micro moments of life that we (arrogantly?) miss at the insect scale.

“No, it was not easy, but if you look forward and work with passion, the difficulty is not a problem,” Reinshtein writes. “All the insects are alive and healthy. You just need to talk with them, to calm them and spend a lot of time on one frame.”

See more of Reinshtein’s work here.

[Hat tip: PetaPixel]