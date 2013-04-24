Clever Instruments You Play By Sitting, Stretching, And Brushing Your Teeth

Even though most rock and roll consists of three or so chords, I’ve never learned how to play the guitar that’s taking up a large part of my closet. My fingers were never callused enough to float on the strings. I blame a childhood free from manual labor or any kind of general adversity. Also, laziness.

But the Everyday Action Orchestra is a collection of instruments that everyone has already mastered, just by being human. Each piece is designed to make music via an action that most of us already make every day: a horn powered by a whoopie-cushion-like pump that plays when you sit, a drawer that rattles when you pull, or a collection of random strings emanating from one’s head meant to mimic “playing with your hair.”





Still, I’m not so sure. Is this really the best solution to make instruments more accessible? Or should my refrigerator just require a three-chord riff whenever I go to grab another La Croix?

See more here.