Watch: A Hilarious Look At The Future Of Rejection (NSFW Language)

There’s always potential for disaster when you try chatting up an attractive stranger. That’s the way it is and the way it’s always been–I’m pretty sure “getting shot down” is at least as old as, like, agriculture. So looking toward the future, how much worse could the whole ordeal possibly get? Quite a bit!

For this glimpse of how disastrously wrong things will go in the age of augmented courtship, we have the Layzell Bros, a sibling pair of young British animators, to thank. The clip, Future Travel, was made for Fox’s new late night animated comedy block, Animation Domination High Def.

It’s a thoroughly ridiculous scene, sure, but it is based on one painfully real insight: Even with muscle-bound holographic avatars and instantaneous access to the best pick-up lines the Internet has to offer, we idiot guys will still find a way to bungle things.

