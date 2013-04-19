A Herman Miller Couch For Easy Sitting (And Easy Moving)

Just thinking about trying to maneuver a sofa up the stairs, around the bannisters and through the doorway is enough to give even the sanest, strongest person the cold sweats. Generally, the same qualities that make couches ideal for lounging–generous depth, cushy heft–render them complete and total nightmares to transport. Even for those that arrive flat-packed, it’s likely that at some point you’re going to have to relocate the damn things, fully-formed, and that process will involve cursing and stubbed toes and pinched fingers. No fun.

Which is why Industrial Facility‘s Wireframe series for Herman Miller is not only good looking–it’s also incredibly considerate; Sam Hecht and Kim Colin designed the collection with agility top of mind. “We wanted something that was visually light, that spoke of the contemporary conditions of moving a sofa from one position to another, and having to pass it through a small door frame,” Hecht explains in a release (which also charmingly acknowledges that “these conditions are strange inspirational starting points”). The super thin steel geometry of the structure, which comes in black or white, acts as a kind of oversized basket for the cushions; as a bonus Ikea-style convenience, the upholstered covers are removable–read: easily washable–and available in any of Herman Miller’s myriad fabric options.





The pieces also represent an interesting industry crossover for the brand, which transplanted a springy suspension that was first developed for Herman Miller’s healthcare line, (Core77 notes (it was first found in the Nala Patient Chair). The Sofas come in two- and three-seaters, and a lounge chair and ottoman round out the set that aims to be not only comfortable to sit in, but comfortable to transport when it’s time to move house.