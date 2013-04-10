Marc Newson’s House Makes Me As Giddy As A School Girl

While a single object can offer a glimpse into designers’ psyche, there’s one surefire way to see what they really think is important: Look at their house. In this short tour of Marc Newson’s London home, for example, we see plenty of evidence of the superstar designer’s fascination with material–but we also see a deft balance of the contemporary and the comfortable.

“We didn’t want a kind of New York loft vibe,” Newson explains in the clip, part of Nowness.com’s In Residence series. “We wanted something that was kind of warmer and felt comfortable.” And, indeed, the huge space’s futuristic minimalism is tempered by playfulness and practicality throughout. The house is wrapped in massive, curving white walls–though they’re complemented by a long stretch of river rocks from Novia Scotia (also serving as an impromptu climbing wall for Newson’s daughter, which is totally adorable). Similarly, plush sofas sit alongside the designer’s signature biomorphic chairs.

It’s a very cool house. But not too cool to actually live in.