The Unsung Product Minds Behind Facebook Home

Facebook Home isn’t quite a phone, though it will soon be preinstalled on one. Nor is it quite an operating system, despite changing how phones operate. And though it will be available for download in the Google Play store, it’s not really an app either. “It’s an Android Integration,” says Facebook Communications Designer Nick Kwiatek. “What it literally is, an integration with Android, is really jargony and technical.”

As part of a team that created Home’s homepage, Kwiatek began translating that jargon for Facebook’s one billion users in December, back when Home’s prototype hadn’t yet been loaded onto test phones and its creators referred to it as simply a “homescreen replacement.”

Sometimes, it reveals facets about this product that we’re not emphasizing enough.

During the process that turned “homescreen replacement” into “Home: a family of apps,” collaboration between engineers, designers, and content strategists assigned to the project’s communication and product teams didn’t just create new jargon; they, at times, influenced the product itself.

“We share ideas,” says Skyler Molen, the designer who worked on Home’s homepage. “Sometimes it means we need to change how we’re thinking about talking about the product, and we go back to the drawing board. Sometimes it means that, Oh, this actually reveals facets about this product that we’re not emphasizing enough in the product or we’re emphasizing too much in the product.'”

The communications team, for instance, found it difficult to explain that a users’ profile photo doubles as a navigation button, so the product team built in a tip that explains how the feature works. Meanwhile, because the tutorial for a double-tap-to-Like feature seemed awkward in the product, the communications team instead featured the action throughout its marketing efforts. Deciding which features best explain the experience helped indicate which of them should take priority in the product. “Exploring these ideas help us discover which features and actions of the product are most important for launch,” Molen says. “It’s happened with this product. It’s happened with past products. It’s really part of the process.”





As the product team refined Home’s experience, the communications team designed its narrative–which, at times, can be equally important. For many Facebook users, Home’s homepage will be their first interaction with the product. It had to explain not just that home was “a family of apps,” but what, exactly, that meant.

“What is Chat Heads? Would you download an app for Chat Heads?” Kwiatek says. “Sometimes these individual features, when examined on their own, it’s hard to talk about them in a way that is actually what they feel like when you use them, that has the same coherence. The whole idea is that these things work together. And that’s why in the marketing we had to establish what this thing is in a holistic way.”