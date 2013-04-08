A Matryoshka-Doll Pillbox Makes Med-Taking Easier

The older you get, the more pills you have to take. That’s just the way it is. And Quentin de Coster’s stacking-doll-inspired case presents a delightful way to do it.

Doll, as the young Belgian designer’s concept is called, is a series of nested plastic cups on round beechwood bottoms. Pulling one off reveals both the pills you need for that day and the cup you’ll need to take them. It’s a whimsical alternative to that ubiquitous semitransparent pillbox–a little less efficient, but certainly more fun, and maybe a bit more humane, too.





For the design, de Coster looked at the med-taking process and tried to come up with something that included all the necessary components: pill, cup, and water. “I also wanted to generate a logic, or a path in the everyday use of medication,” he says. Instead of just opening your tackle box of meds and digging out the right ones, Doll turns the whole thing into a nice little ritual. And simply by creating an attractive alternative to that standard pillbox, de Coster hopes to relieve a bit of the stigma that often comes with taking pills.

“There are more and more elderly people,” de Coster says, but “the design world often seems to neglect them. Many people think that the seniors do not need beautiful products because they are not sensitive to aesthetics but just functionality. I disagree with this vision.” Doll, he hopes, could be a “little icon that the seniors will put on their kitchen table without being annoyed or embarrassed.”

Of course, you do sacrifice some utility here. The stacking cups can’t store nearly as many pills as the partitioned boxes can, and the design leaves it up to seniors to reload and restack their cups every day. Still, it’s a nice thought.

[Hat tip: Moco Loco]