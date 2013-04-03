A Smart Rope That Belays Your Clothes From The Ceiling

A couple times every month, my boyfriend and I spend a day trying to make sense of the chronic pile of clothes that sit in a corner of our apartment. We’re not all that sloppy (I like to think), but we live in a space with one makeshift closet and no more room for shelves. There’s just nothing to be done about the overflow, which we fold and refold constantly.

Today I have hope for us: check out the Roberope, a nylon and brass hook that hangs from the ceiling to create twelve extra feet of hanging space. It’s a bit like the pulley systems you can buy to store bikes and boxes in the garage, though it’s easier on the eyes. The contraption was designed by a German studio Club Cocage, a trio of Berlin designers known mainly for their branding, design, and visualization work.





Roberope’s packaging is particularly great: it arrives with a set of handy knot diagrams for hanging the rope in different spots. Because it’s made of heavy-duty polyester and ends with a few feet of extra rope, you can hang it from almost anything, as long as you can follow Cocage’s knotting directions. For example, you can tie the thing to a pipe using a clove hitch, mount it on the ceiling with a hangman’s knot, or hang it from a wall using a bowline.

The whole thing feels like it’s meant to evoke urban spelunking, though let’s not get carried away–you’re just throwing your clothes on a $165 hanger. Still, it’s a brilliant little home gadget. Buy it here.